Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $625.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $30.55 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

