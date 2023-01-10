Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,828 ($34.45) to GBX 2,800 ($34.11) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.79) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.29) to GBX 2,785 ($33.93) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.26) to GBX 2,770 ($33.75) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,000 ($24.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Relx Trading Up 1.0 %
RELX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 26,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.24.
Institutional Trading of Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.