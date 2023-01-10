Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,828 ($34.45) to GBX 2,800 ($34.11) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.79) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.29) to GBX 2,785 ($33.93) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.26) to GBX 2,770 ($33.75) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,000 ($24.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

RELX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 26,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Relx by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

