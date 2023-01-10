Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Director James Donald Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.0 %

RS stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.71. 270,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,721. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.