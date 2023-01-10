REDW Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

