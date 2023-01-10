Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 80,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

