Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $214,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cigna by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 208,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.59. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,676. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

