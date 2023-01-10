Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.07. 4,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

