Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 28,793 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $356.63. 32,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.46 and its 200 day moving average is $358.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

