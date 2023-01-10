Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00444006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.01300279 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.59 or 0.31360984 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,508,487 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

