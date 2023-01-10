Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 155 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 388,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,907,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 43,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJR stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

