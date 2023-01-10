Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

