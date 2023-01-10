Radix (XRD) Price Tops $0.0356 on Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $177.32 million and $310,159.64 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00443473 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.62 or 0.01299360 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,463.08 or 0.31323376 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,806,197 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

