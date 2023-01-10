Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $21.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

