Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Quotient Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.38 on Friday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $980,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quotient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

