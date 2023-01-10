Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $25.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.2% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.62. 197,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,287. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

