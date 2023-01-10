Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $216.06 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $216.06 million and $32.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00011986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.95 or 0.07697337 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,488,316 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

