PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $51,505.35 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $51,505.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88.
- On Friday, November 11th, Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00.
PubMatic Price Performance
PUBM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 513,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,955. The company has a market capitalization of $716.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Articles
