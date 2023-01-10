PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $51,505.35 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $51,505.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88.

On Friday, November 11th, Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 513,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,955. The company has a market capitalization of $716.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

