Proton Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.44 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.44 million and $1.17 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00445261 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.21 or 0.01298565 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.53 or 0.31449666 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,998,776,089 coins and its circulating supply is 13,985,884,962 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.