Polygon (MATIC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.46 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00004904 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $7.46 billion and $271.27 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003361 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00444827 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.61 or 0.01299732 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.88 or 0.31418966 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
