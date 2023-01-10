Po.et (POE) Market Cap Hits $54,831.48

Po.et (POE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $54,831.48 and approximately $26.01 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00443482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.84 or 0.01293386 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,469.54 or 0.31324032 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.