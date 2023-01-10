Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $285,600.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $95,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. 260,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,755. The firm has a market cap of $940.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

