PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

