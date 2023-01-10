PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.