PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.