Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.5 %

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

