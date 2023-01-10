Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. 11,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

