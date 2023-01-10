Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Stephens

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PFGC. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 336,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,523,351 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $2,437,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

