Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PNR opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.