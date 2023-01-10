PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, CBRE Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.