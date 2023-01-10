Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 5,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 220,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on FNA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
Paragon 28 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paragon 28
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
