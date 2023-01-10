Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.88. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

