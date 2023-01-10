Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

