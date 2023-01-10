Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OXSQG opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

Featured Articles

