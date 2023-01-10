Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.47 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

