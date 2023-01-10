Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and $2.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00043228 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018972 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00241707 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

