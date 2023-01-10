Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,549. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

