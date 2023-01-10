Ontology Gas One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.93 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $76.67 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,088,731 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

