One Day In July LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $357.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

