Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Olin Stock Down 0.3 %

Olin stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

