Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.25

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 18664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

