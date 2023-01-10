Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.37 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $224.68 million and $22.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.79 or 0.07691828 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04019259 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $25,250,996.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

