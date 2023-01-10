Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $24.19 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $199.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

