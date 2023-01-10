Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ OVLY opened at $24.19 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $199.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.29.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
