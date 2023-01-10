Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JRI opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
