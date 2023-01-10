Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JRI opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 83.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

