Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUO opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.