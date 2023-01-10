Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUO opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.