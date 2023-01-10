Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.