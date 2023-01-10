Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:JGH opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.