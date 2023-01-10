Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JGH opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

