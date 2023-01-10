Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.2 %

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

