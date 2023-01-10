Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 2.5 %

NUVB opened at $2.04 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $93,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $93,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 75,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $138,825.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,825.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 165,041 shares of company stock worth $315,736. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

