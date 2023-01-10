NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.62.
NuVasive Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $42.12 on Friday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $105,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
