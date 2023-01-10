Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

