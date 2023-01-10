NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NMI stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

